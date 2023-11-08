(Image) Liverpool starlet back in training ahead of possible first start since injury concern

Liverpool have used the Europa League campaign as a way to rotate the squad a little and one man has timed an injury return to perfection, ahead of the next European clash.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the Merseyside derby that Ben Doak was injured but we may soon see a return to action for him.

READ MORE: Kelleher eyes Europa League progression ahead of possible group qualification

Given the likelihood that the only game time the Scot will be handed being minutes in cup competitions this season, it’s certainly a timely return.

Being an unused substitute against Luton showed that the 17-year-old was close to a full return and we may well see this against Toulouse.

You can view the image of Doak in training via liverpoolfc.com:

📖 Anfield Annals: Jimmy McInnes; Liverpool defender to club secretary to suicide on the Kop