‘Poor’ – McManaman not impressed by Liverpool man who ‘allowed the opposition to get into the game’

Former Liverpool man Steve McManaman was not impressed by the performance of one of Jurgen Klopp’s stars in particular last night as the Reds suffered a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League.

It was the first time the Anfield outfit have dropped points in Europe this season.

Liverpool struggled to find any rhythm against the Ligue 1 outfit and although they were denied a late equaliser following a VAR check, ex-Red McManaman claimed Kostas Tsimikas ‘just fell asleep’ in the build-up to Toulouse’s opening goal in the first-half.

“It was poor from Tsimikas, just fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game,” McManaman said on TNT Sports (as quoted by The Boot Room). “Caiomhin Kelleher has no chance with the deflection, flies off Jarell Quansah’s leg into the net.

“A very unlikely lead for the home side, and not a good look at all from the Liverpool left-back.”

Steve Nicol was also critical of the Greek international’s performance last night.

The 27-year-old was miles off the pace, as were many others in a red shirt, with Klopp making nine changes from the side that drew with Luton Town on Sunday.

We only started to play football once we were 2-0 down and although an own-goal offered us brief hope with 20 minutes remaining, Toulouse regained their two-goal lead just two minutes later.

We were nowhere near solid enough defensively and it was no surprise to see Tsimikas substituted at half-time.

With Andy Robertson currently sidelined with a shoulder injury this was our No. 21’s chance to prove he’s got what it takes to be in the starting XI.

He’s struggled, however, and we therefore wouldn’t be surprised to see Joe Gomez start at left back against Brentford on Sunday.

