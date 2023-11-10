Pundit says 27-y/o Liverpool man’s performance against Toulouse ‘would be a worry’ for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool dropped points for the first time in the Europa League this season following a 3-2 defeat to Toulouse last night.

The hosts were well worthy of their victory as they outfought Jurgen Klopp’s side just two weeks after being thrashed 5-1 at Anfield.

Our German tactician made nine changes to the side that drew with Luton Town last weekend and that resulted with a disjointed performance from those in red – most notably from Kostas Tsimikas who was at fault for Toulouse’s opening goal as he was caught in possession in side his own half.

Former Liverpool favourite Steve Nicol believes the performances of the Greek international since Andy Robertson’s injury will be ‘a worry’ for Klopp.

“I think that [Tsimikas] would be a worry for Klopp,” Nicol told ESPN (via Rousing The Kop). “Since Tsimikas came to the club he’s been trying to oust Robertson and has never had a run of games to prove it. And of course when Robertson gets injured all of a sudden it’s on Tsimikas now – ‘okay, there you go show us what you’ve got’ and actually from the very first game to this one here he has not responded in the right manner.

“He got substituted in the very first game at Anfield [against Everton] because he was poor and he cost Liverpool the first goal in this game, poor play again. I think for Klopp who right now is trying to sort out that back four, it’s not quite the back four of old. Without Robertson and having to play Tsimikas and him performing the way he is, yeah that would be a worry.

“Does he stick with Tsimikas, I don’t know, does he switch [Joe] Gomez over there, what does he do? That would be my only concern.”

The Greek Scouser is a huge favourite at Anfield with him appearing to be a positive figure around the club and someone who always has a smile on his face.

It must be admitted, however, that his performances simply haven’t been good enough in recent weeks.

It was a huge blow to lose Andy Robertson, who injured his shoulder while on international duty with Scotland, but this was our No. 21’s chance to prove he’s got what it takes to be in the starting XI.

Unfortunately, the former Olympiacos man has looked lacklustre and not upto the standards required to be in Klopp’s team.

With the visit of Brentford to Anfield on Sunday followed by a clash with Manchester City at the Etihad the following weekend, the former Borussia Dortmund boss needs to sort the left side of his defence out quickly.

Joe Gomez started at left back against Luton and was moved into the position at half-time last night when Tsimikas was brought off.

It’s likely our No. 2 will play in that position again during our clash with Thomas Frank’s side.

