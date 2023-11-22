How to Watch Liverpool Games in Malaysia

Do we even need to talk about the popularity of Liverpool in the world? Liverpool isn’t just a football club – it is a brand with a huge fan base worldwide. The achievements this club has had in the last couple of centuries are the reason why a lot of Malaysians support the Reds. They barely wait for weekends to enjoy Premier League matches and Tuesdays/Wednesdays to support their beloved club in international competitions.

Unfortunately, there are some barriers that Malaysians need to overcome to enjoy watching their favourite football club. One of those is the time zone. There is an 8-hour difference between England and Malaysia, which can be a bit challenging, but there is another common doubt among Liverpool fans – they want to know the best ways to watch Liverpool games.

That’s something we would like to analyse here. There are some pretty cool ways to watch Liverpool games. We will let you decide which one suits you the most. So, let’s go!

READ MORE: Liverpool plot January raid for ‘elite’ £52m gem who’s keen on Premier League move

READ MORE: Liverpool leading push for Premier League to act on FFP as swift crackdown demanded

Watch Liverpool Directly on a Sports Betting Site

Do you want to ensure double fun for the weekends? Well, there is a way to do that with Liverpool games! Believe it or not, some sports betting sites allow live streams of Liverpool matches. These live streams are usually late by a couple of seconds, although the best online bookmakers will ensure the best possible video quality of the stream. It may not be 4K, but it will be good enough to see all the relevant details.

At the same time, you can place a bet on the game. Live sports betting is available on all professional and legitimate betting platforms. However, you will need to dig deeper to find the best options. The first thing you must check is the license. After that, you need to explore the coverage of the betting site.

More precisely, you need to see which options you can place a bet upon in real time. Ultimately, you need to be sure that the betting site you selected won’t lock the odds on every minute. Instead, it should do that only when there are really some tough situations in front of the goal of any team.

Everything we just said will ensure that sports betting in Malaysia seems like an unbeatable experience that everyone would want to enjoy every time Liverpool plays. Don’t speed up the process; check each feature carefully and enjoy live streaming to the fullest!

Watch Liverpool on LFCTV

Have you ever heard about LFCTV? This is an official Liverpool channel which is available on Sky television, but such a service is only available in the UK and Ireland. People based overseas will need to access the channel differently. There is a club’s video-on-demand service under the name LFCTV GO. For a certain fee, which is very affordable, Malaysians can enjoy Premier League and European matches played by Liverpool.

We have to admit that LFCTV commentators really know how to make the show! Every game you watch on that platform is made more interesting and full of passion, thanks to these guys. That’s why we recommend you take this small investment into consideration!

Watch Games on TV

One of the options you have is to check out sports TV channels in Malaysia and watch Liverpool games. For example, Astro SuperSport has a contract with the Premier League where people can watch all the matches. However, there are two problems you may experience this way.

One of the issues is obvious – not all the people in Malaysia have access to these TV channels. In that case, the only way to watch games is to visit someone with access to the channel.

Another issue is a bit unpredictable. Astro SuperSport does not always offer people the opportunity to watch Liverpool games. That happens when there are other standout matches during the weekend.

You may get the chance to watch Manchester City, Arsenal or Chelsea games, but not those of your favourite club, so think twice if this is the best option from the list.

Connect with the Supporters’ Club in Malaysia

Did you know that Liverpool has supporter clubs all over the world? You can be sure that such a trend could not skip Malaysia, where millions of people are big fans of the Reds. That’s why we recommend you connect with the Liverpool Supporters Club in Kuala Lumpur. There is a small membership fee that each fan needs to cover.

All the money invested will be used to ensure the best possible atmosphere for watching Liverpool matches, including the best streams! It will be more entertaining to spend a weekend evening with people who have the same passion as you. You will probably make new friendships, hear new topics and grab a couple of beers during the match.

Check Free Streams Online

If none of the aforementioned options works for you, then you should check the free streams available online, although counting on this option can be quite risky. First and foremost, most free live streams don’t even have the right to offer such a service. That’s why they can be shut down at any moment. Apart from that, the live stream “isn’t really live”.

It is usually late for 1 or 2 minutes, which can be essential for people betting while watching Liverpool. Also, the quality of the video is usually poor. Sometimes, you won’t even manage to see where the ball is. For all the reasons we’ve already mentioned, we recommend that you focus more on the previous options instead of this one. Use it only if you can’t find a better way to watch Liverpool games in Malaysia.

Conclusion

As you see, there are multiple ways to watch Liverpool from Malaysia. In our opinion, the most interesting one is watching streams directly on sports betting sites. That way, you can place a bet in real time and enjoy the game even more.

Other options are also cool, but most of them come with certain obstacles, which may ruin your experience of watching games.

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023