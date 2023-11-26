‘Like he’d been on a ten-day cruise’ – Ex-Red was not impressed by one Liverpool man against City

Although Liverpool can be pleased with the point they earned against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, Dean Saunders was left unimpressed by the performance of one Reds star during the clash.

Alisson Becker was at fault for Erling Haaland’s strike which put the hosts ahead in the first half.

Our No. 1 attempted to play the ball downfield to Mo Salah who was attempting to lead a counter attack for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Alisson slipped when playing the ball, however, and the ball fell to Nathan Ake who bypassed challenges from Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold to slide in Erling Haaland who fired home.

“You should have seen Alisson [Becker] yesterday,” Saunders said on talkSPORT (via Football365). “He looked like he’d been on a ten-day cruise not on international duty.

“Honestly, he’s a world-class goalkeeper but he made four assists for goals for Man City playing out from the back.

“But whose fault is it? Is it the manager or is it the goalkeeper?”

Mistakes can happen, of course, but there was a number of dreadful passes from the Brazil international which handed some pretty decent opportunities to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Alisson had been representing his nation in South America just a few days prior to our clash at the Etihad so you can perhaps forgive the 31-year-old for not being at his best.

He did, however, make a vital save to prevent Haaland just 25 seconds before we went up the other end levelled through Alexander-Arnold.

The ex-Roma man certainly wasn’t at his best but it’s hard to criticise him considering he’s been world-class ever since joining the club in 2018.

He did appear to be holding his hamstring during the final stages of our 1-1 draw with Guardiola’s side – let’s hope it’s nothing serious and he’s back in time to face

