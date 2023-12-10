(Video) Harvey Elliott’s 2023/24 highlights so far show how impressive he’s been

Harvey Elliott made a brilliant impact from the bench at Selhurst Park yesterday with his stoppage time strike earning Liverpool all three points.

With Aston Villa defeating Arsenal later in the day, Jurgen Klopp’s side now sit a point clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of next weekend’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

Elliott has found starts hard to come by so far this term but the 20-year-old will certainly be in with a shout of a spot in the team after his stunning cameo in the capital.

He brings a lot of quality and composure to the middle of the park while also offering a huge threat in an attacking sense.

The ex-Fulham ace is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and you can see that he wears his heart on his sleeve when out on the pitch.

After his brilliant winner for the Reds yesterday, a compilation of our No. 19’s best bits from this season so far are circulating online and it’s fair to say he’s looking extremely sharp.

The England youth international has started eight of our 23 games so far this term (across all competitions) but is proving to be a vital player.

