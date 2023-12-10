Pundit explains what 24-y/o Liverpool man must do if Reds are to have any chance of winning PL title

Tony Cascarino has insisted one Liverpool player in particular must improve if the Reds are to have any chance of winning the Premier League this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from a goal down at Selhurst Park to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday with late strikes from Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott turning the game on its head after Jean-Philippe Mateta had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

Darwin Nunez was named in the starting XI but failed to have any sort of impact on the game and Cascarino has called for the 24-year-old to perform for the Reds like he does for his national side Uruguay.

“If Liverpool are going to have the chance of winning the league, he’s got to turn up. He’s got to be clinical and he’s got to be in the side to prove his worth. At the moment, I’m watching Darwin Nunez in the last few games, and his games are all over the place,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“His touch is off, he’s running into space and getting caught offside all the time. Liverpool fans love him and we’d all love him, he’s got more goals for Uruguay this season than Liverpool in the Premier League.

“So, be the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, the player that plays for his national team, the player that can excel at a club where you’re in a forward line that will get goals. I just think there has to be more from him for Liverpool to have a chance of winning the title.”

Our No. 9 has seven goals and seven assists across all competitions this term which are pretty decent numbers for this stage of the season but he had an afternoon to forget in the capital.

He was caught offside on numerous occasions and never really got going so it was no surprise to see him replaced with 15 minutes to go even though we were trailing 1-0.

The former Benfica man does appear to have what is required to shine in the Premier League, for example his frightening pace and clever movement, but he often lacks composure in front of goal.

We’re confident that Klopp and Co. can continue to develop the forward, however, and he’ll soon be firing on all cylinders.

