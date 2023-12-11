Sky reporter: Liverpool ‘interested’ in exciting Bundesliga predator with modest release clause

According to one reliable German journalist, Liverpool are ‘interested’ in a potential move for an in-form Bundesliga youngster in 2024.

Florian Plettenberg took to social media to report of the Reds’ interest in Maximilian Beier, who’s dazzled for a Hoffenheim outfit currently sitting sixth in the table.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of ‘around €30m’ (£25.6m), with ‘many top clubs’ from England having ‘inquired about him’ and been ‘informed about contractual details’.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter added that the ‘current trend’ suggests that the striker – who’s targeting a place in his country’s Euro 2024 squad – ‘will leave’ the Rhein-Neckar-Arena next summer.

💡Maximilian Beier, 6 goals and 4 assists this Bundesliga season / @tsghoffenheim. ➡️ Release clause of around €30m in summer

➡️ Many top clubs from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 inquired about him and are informed about contractual details

➡️ Liverpool is interested / #LFC Current trend: The 21 y/o… pic.twitter.com/NIsdLXZh4O — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2023

READ MORE: Liverpool eyeing LaLiga powerhouse who Real Madrid wiz dubbed ‘the best defender’ he’s faced

READ MORE: (Video) Neville’s comments on Anfield ‘bear pit’ will have Liverpool fans rubbing their hands

As highlighted by Plettenberg, Beier has been prolific for Hoffenheim so far this season, with six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga games, albeit that each of those contributions came before the end of October (Transfermarkt).

The 21-year-old is not just a potent goalscorer; he can also terrorise defences with his dribbling ability. As per FBref, he ranks in the top 22% of strikers in Europe’s five main leagues in 2023 for progressive carries (2.09) and successful take-ons (1.39) per game.

His performances in one of the continent’s foremost divisions, along with his vast potential given his tender age and his modest release clause, would suggest that he could be a shrewd pickup for Liverpool to consider.

However, he might have to be content with a backup role if he were to team up with the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp already has Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to choose from at centre-forward, while Diogo Jota and Mo Salah can also play at the apex of attack.

If Beier would be happy to accept that he mightn’t start every week behind the current options, then he could be worth exploring next year, albeit that other areas of the squad will likely take priority at Anfield.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red