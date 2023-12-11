(Video) Klopp has Liverpool fans in hysterics with light-hearted swipe at Premier League outfit

Jurgen Klopp had Liverpool fans in hysterics with one light-hearted dig at a fellow Premier League club during tonight’s Anfield Road Stand test event.

Speaking to the 7,000 supporters or so in attendance, the Reds manager was asked how he and the squad will be spending Christmas, with the team in action away to Burnley on Boxing Day.

The 56-year-old replied: “It’s England, nobody gives a s***. about my Christmas! The schedule is again crazy…the 25th we will have training. I think we will train early in the morning and then the boys can go home and have Christmas lunch with their families.”

Klopp then elicited howls of laughter from the fans present when joking: “Then on the 26th we drive to Burnley – great place to celebrate Christmas!”

Even with this being the ninth festive period that he’s had in England as Liverpool manager, it seems he’s still not quite the biggest fan of football continuing apace on Boxing Day here when many other European leagues shut down at this time of year!

