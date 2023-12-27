Liverpool ‘looking at’ move for 26y/o who made 13 interceptions in one game at Anfield this season

Liverpool are reportedly targeting a Premier League player as they seek to resolve a problem position within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds are currently operating without a natural senior left-back with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas both out injured, the latter facing an extended period on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal last weekend (Premier Injuries).

According to 90min reporter Graeme Bailey, LFC are looking to another London club for a potential solution next month.

The journalist posted on X on Wednesday morning: “Understand Liverpool are looking at Fulham’s Antonee Robinson – as they look to solve their left back issues.”

Understand Liverpool are looking at Fulham's Antonee Robinson – as they look to solve their left back issues.@90min_Football — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) December 27, 2023

READ MORE: Vincent Kompany’s classy take on Liverpool’s disallowed goals must be a wake-up call for PGMOL

READ MORE: (Video) Patrice Evra’s quip on Liverpool going top of the table will have Reds fans creasing

It’s not that long since Robinson played at Anfield – and indeed put in one of the best performances by an away player against Liverpool this season.

As per Sofascore, the 26-year-old set up Harry Wilson’s goal in the first half of Fulham’s 4-3 defeat to the Reds earlier this month, along with winning seven duels and four tackles, and accruing a whopping tally of 13 interceptions in a defensive masterclass.

The USA international unsurprisingly ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for that latter metric over the past year, while he’s also in the top 20% for aerial duels won (1.32), progressive carries (3.06) and successful take-ons (1.3) per match (FBref).

Despite Joe Gomez putting in a commendable display at left-back against Burnley last night, and talented youngsters such as Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon getting first-team exposure this season, it’d be remiss of Liverpool not to at least make a big push to strengthen in that position in the January transfer window.

In Robinson, they appear to have their eyes on a player who’s already terrorised the Reds in the recent past, with the American clearly making a lasting impression on Klopp at the start of December.

📖 Anfield Annals: John Smith – Liverpool’s Red Knight and Most Successful Chairman