Liverpool could record 96 points and still not win the Premier League this season – Bent

Liverpool currently sit top of the league but many are favouring Manchester City to go on and clinch the title, something which Darren Bent shared his thoughts on.

Speaking on ‘Kelly & Wrighty’ for Premier League Productions, the former striker said: “[Manchester City] are the favorites and, even though Liverpool will try and stay with them, we’ve seen Liverpool get to what was it, 96 points, and still not win the league.

“It might be one of those scenarios again.”

If Pep Guardiola’s side win every game remaining this season, they will finish on 97 points so, whilst this is still mathematically possible, it seems unlikely we would not clinch silverware with 96.

However, you can understand the point that is being made by the 39-year-old as we may have a remarkable second half of the campaign but still be pipped by the team from the Etihad Stadium.

It’s set to be a tense title run-in but let’s just hope we can keep our lead intact and get over the line.

You can view Bent’s comments on the Reds and Manchester City (from 17:19) courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Football Pandits on YouTube):

