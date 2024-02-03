‘He’d suit Man City better…’ – Pundit suggests LFC-linked manager could go to Reds’ rivals instead

Scott Minto has suggested that one manager who’s been touted as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield would be a better fit for Manchester City.

While Xabi Alonso appears to be the favorite to take over from the German, Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned as a potential candidate to succeed the 56-year-old in the dugout on Merseyside.

Speaking to Premier League All Access, the former Chelsea defender was complimentary of the Brighton boss, who he feels would be an ideal successor to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Minto said: “What De Zerbi has done to take it on is something special from what Graham Potter did as well and there’s always going to be blips in the road. That obviously was a big one and the important thing then is to bounce back in the very next game.

“But in terms of De Zerbi, just because they lost 4-0 [v Luton in midweek], for me it doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be a candidate for Liverpool, although I actually think he’d suit Manchester City better than Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp set to welcome yet another player back to his Liverpool squad after Saturday news

READ MORE: ‘Got the right mentality’ – Fabregas back ‘very intelligent’ manager to succeed Klopp at Liverpool

De Zerbi has indeed done a magnificent job at Brighton, guiding them into Europe for the first time in their history last year and taking them into the last 16 of the Europa League this term.

He’s proven capable of building upon the work of a successful predecessor after Potter also worked wonders at the Amex Stadium, so the Italian wouldn’t be overawed by following in the footsteps of a celebrated managerial figure, and few have left a bigger legacy at any club than Klopp has at Liverpool.

However, if the 44-year-old takes Minto’s verdict on board and decides to replace Guardiola at Man City instead when the Spaniard moves on, Reds fans won’t be too perturbed if Alonso has taken the reins at Anfield in the meantime.

The ex-LFC midfielder continues to weave his magic as Leverkusen boss, guiding them to a club-record 29 consecutive games unbeaten after they won 2-0 at Darmstadt today, keeping them two points ahead of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

Could Alonso v De Zerbi be the next carnation of an epic Premier League managerial rivalry? Possibly, but it’ll take something special to live up to the Klopp v Guardiola battles of the past few years!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!