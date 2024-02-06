‘If Liverpool make an approach…’ – Sky journo drops verdict on potential Klopp successor who loves LFC

A Sky Sports journalist has shared his verdict on the likelihood of Liverpool luring one current Premier League manager to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The German will step down as Reds boss at the end of this season, which has prompted plenty of speculation already as to who will replace him.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso appears to be the frontrunner, although some English top-flight bosses have been mentioned as well, including Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Michael Bridge hasn’t completely discounted the possibility of Liverpool going for the latter, although he doesn’t expect the 58-year-old to readily flee from Tottenham.

The journalist said: “It looks to me that the logical step would be Xabi Alonso. If it wasn’t Xabi Alonso, then maybe it opens it up a little bit more for the likes of Ange Postecoglou. But until then, I don’t think Spurs have many concerns.

“I think people will say, well he doesn’t stay at many clubs for long. True, but I think that he always leaves clubs in great hands. Even in Australia, Japan, and even at Celtic, he left them dominating Scotland. He’s got a job to do here at Tottenham. He’s only been here for less than a season.

“I feel he’s sort of enjoying his role here. He’s part of a big transfer committee where he has the final say. He gets on well with the board and the chairman. So I don’t think there are too many concerns.

“I can’t say I’m 100% convinced that he would stay if Liverpool make an approach because the only person who knows that answer is Postecoglou. But I think as it stands, I don’t think Spurs have got too many concerns inside the club.”

We agree with Bridge when he states that the ‘logical step’ for Liverpool would be to pursue Alonso as their first-choice, given the exceptional job he’s doing at Leverkusen and, of course, his status as a Kop favourite from his playing days in the 2000s.

However, if the 42-year-old is adamant that he wants to remain with the Bundesliga leaders for the long haul, or if the Reds are unable to tempt him back to Anfield should he prefer to take on another role instead, then the hierarchy must have other candidates in mind that they’d like to pursue.

Unlike some of his predecessors at Tottenham, Postecoglou appears to be enjoying plenty of backing in the transfer market, and his overall public demeanour suggests that he’s very happy in north London, with Spurs having improved considerably under his watch despite selling Harry Kane last year.

The Australian has previously declared that he supported Liverpool in his youth, so that emotional attachment could be something for FSG to try and pounce upon if they were to approach him for the manager’s job on Merseyside.

At this moment in time it’s hard to envisage the 58-year-old being the man to succeed Klopp at Anfield, but him being appointed still wouldn’t be as big a shock as the German’s recent bombshell announcement of his departure once the season ends.

