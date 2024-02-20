Diogo Jota posts defiant promise to Liverpool fans on social media after gutting injury setback

Diogo Jota has taken to social media to make a defiant promise to Liverpool fans in the wake of his gutting injury blow.

The 27-year-old was forced out of the 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday after an innocuous clash with Christian Norgaard, and he’s now set for an extended period on the sidelines, with Jurgen Klopp stating today that it could be ‘months’ before the Portugal forward is back in action.

It’s the third serious injury layoff that our number 20 has suffered in four seasons at Anfield, and his frustration was evident in what he posted to X on Tuesday afternoon, although he’s vowed to try and minimise his recovery time.

In light of today’s news, Jota tweeted: “Another setback 😣 I will fight to be back as soon as possible 💪🏻 #YNWA”.

In a turn of events which is now laced with cruel irony, Jota capitalised upon the recent injury absence of Mo Salah to assume the responsibility of Liverpool’s scorer in chief during the first few weeks of 2024, with five goals in eight matches while the Egyptian was unavailable (Transfermarkt).

With Darwin Nunez also sidelined at the moment, the 27-year-old’s body blow couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Reds, who face into a hectic run of fixtures prior to the March international break which could either fuel or obliterate their bid for four trophies this season.

We can only pray that the Portugal forward will get to play again under Klopp before the 56-year-old departs in the summer, with the German helping to transform the winger into a truly elite operator at Anfield.

In the meantime, let’s hope that Jota’s teammates can compensate for his absence in a similar vein to how he stepped up while Salah was out, so that Liverpool’s campaign won’t fall apart at the seams without their clinical number 20 to call upon.

