‘Have to say’: Liverpool pundit simply in awe of what £37m player has done since Boxing Day revival

Luis Diaz’s form has not gone unnoticed by Neil Jones following a productive 2024 for the Colombian international.

The former GOAL journalist credited the 27-year-old with being a particularly influential presence for Liverpool since their December victory over Burnley.

“He scores goals that you’d want from your forward players. It’s all well and good cutting in and smacking goals in from 25 yards. You might be able to do that once in a blue moon, but it’s the other goals that pay the rent,” the Covering Liverpool reporter shared in his latest EOTK Insider column.

“I thought Diaz was excellent! How unlucky was he to not have another one with that offside decision that was a hair’s breadth at the back post? What an assist that would have been from Salah too!

“I think Diaz, to be fair, has been excellent since coming off the bench on Boxing Day at Burnley and setting up a goal for Diogo Jota. Since then, I feel he’s rediscovered his mojo and he’s kept on getting better.

“If Liverpool do go on to win the league and Europa League, you’ll have to say Luis Diaz has made a huge contribution to that. When they were short of bodies, he certainly stepped up.”

The ex-FC Porto wide man has registered nine goal contributions since the turn of the year (in 16 appearances across all competitions).

Luis Diaz is a gamechanger for Liverpool

It’s worth pointing out that Jurgen Klopp was without chief goalscorer Mo Salah for a significant chunk of games between mid-January and early March.

In the six league fixtures the Egyptian spent in the treatment room, Diaz registered five goal contributions to help us through a packed schedule.

If there were any doubts over what our January 2022 £37m signing brings to this side and whether he can genuinely impact games when required – they’ve been since firmly dispelled following his return from injury.

Luis is a bona fide game-changer at Anfield and we’re all here for it.

