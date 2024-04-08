(Video) ‘A bit mad…’ – Carragher highlights one big difference between Liverpool and Man City

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, Jamie Carragher has pinpointed one notable difference between the Reds’ style of play and that of Manchester City.

For the third time this season, Jurgen Klopp’s side were made to rue their inability to make their territorial dominance against Manchester United count in the final score, and that lack of composure in the final third could prove costly in such a closely contested Premier League title race.

Reflecting on Sky Sports post-match, the ex-Anfield defender said: “The one thing when you’re talking about a difference between Liverpool and Manchester City, is how clinical Manchester City are, and I just think that, with a lot of counterattacks, they play that better pass.

“The teams are different, I get that. Liverpool are more end-to-end, pressing – a bit mad, if you like, whereas it’s more composed with Manchester City.”

Liverpool have outscored City in the Premier League this season (72 to 71), but the underlying statistics suggests that the gap should be much wider. As per FBref, the Reds have the division’s highest xG of 70.7, compared to 62.9 for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Even over the weekend, the respective teams’ composure (or lack thereof) was borne out painfully for those of a Merseyside perspective. We scored twice from an xG of 3.67 against United, while City netted four goals in beating Crystal Palace despite a modest xG of 1.91 (Sofascore).

When the stakes are at their highest, and the margin for error at its slimmest, decision-making in the final third can prove to be the difference between champions and contenders. LFC have room for improvement in that regard; let’s hope we’re not looking upon a similarly rueful narrative once the season ends.

You can view Carragher’s comments below (from 2:46), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: