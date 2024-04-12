(Video) TNT pundit can’t believe 66y/o ‘doesn’t get talked about’ as potential next Liverpool boss

Liverpool remain on the hunt for a new manager, with plenty of names having been touted as potential successors to Jurgen Klopp.

However, Serie A expert James Horncastle believes that one man who hasn’t been ‘talked about’ in relation to the Reds job is being erroneously overlooked.

He was at Anfield on Thursday night to witness Atalanta romp to a 3-0 win, and he claimed that the coach responsible for masterminding that eye-catching result ought to be ‘in the conversation’ for openings at Europe’s biggest clubs.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Horncastle said: “There’s a big vacancy here in the summer, and Gian Piero Gasperini doesn’t get talked about. Over eight years, he’s probably punched above his weight per his resources more than any other coach. I think he should be in the conversation for more of these jobs.”

The 66-year-old has indeed worked wonders during his eight years in charge of Atalanta, taking them from a modest mid-table outfit to a team consistently qualifying for Europe, including three successive third-place finishes and a run to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2020.

Last night was his second time winning away to Liverpool, having also done so three seasons ago, and his work in making a relatively modest budget go very far could actually make him quite suitable to the job at Anfield.

Whether he’d opt for such a move at this stage of his managerial career is another matter, but we can definitely see why Horncastle is championing the case for Gasperini.

You can view the pundit’s comments in full below, via @footballontnt on X: