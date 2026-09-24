Iraola’s a big fan: Liverpool join lengthy queue to sign ‘untouchable’ Ligue 1 midfield dynamo

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among several Premier League clubs seeking to sign a midfielder who’s been excelling in Ligue 1.

The Reds didn’t bring in anyone in that position over the summer transfer window (there were rumours over a potential late August move for Monaco’s Lamine Camara), while Curtis Jones left for Inter Milan in a £30m deal (BBC Sport).

Another Scouse academy product in Tyler Morton was sold to Lyon for half that amount just over a year ago, and he’s flourished at the Groupama Stadium since then.

Liverpool could be interested in bringing back Morton

According to a report for TEAMtalk, Liverpool might now be interested in bringing the 23-year-old back to Anfield, having kept tabs on his progress with the Ligue 1 side since his exit from Merseyside.

Everton and Newcastle are among six other Premier League clubs who are also watching the midfielder, of whom Reds head coach Andoni Iraola is understood to be a big admirer.

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Could Morton give Liverpool what they’re missing in midfield?

Morton made just 14 senior appearances in his time at Liverpool but already has nearly quadruple that amount with Lyon, starting all but one of their 10 matches so far this season (Transfermarkt).

Earlier this year, the midfielder spoke about how he felt a lack of trust from Iraola’s predecessor Arne Slot and has rediscovered his ‘love for football’ since his move to France 13 months ago, with the Wallasey native demonstrably far more appreciated at his current club than his previous one.

There was widespread dismay among the Reds’ fan base at the lack of a defensive midfield signing during the summer transfer window, and the irony is that the 23-year-old has excelled in that position at the Groupama Stadium, as illustrated by the figures below from Fotmob pertaining to last season.

2025/26 Ligue 1 Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Accurate long balls 3.6 90th (top 10%) Long ball accuracy 65.6% 75th Successful passes 47.46 77th Passing accuracy 87.8% 72nd Successful crosses 0.64 77th Defensive contributions 4.46 37th Interceptions 0.78 36th Tackles 1.71 30th

The numbers show that Morton isn’t an out-and-out enforcer as a number 6, but rather a clever footballer with a keen eye for the right pass.

Such is the impression he’s made in France that he’s one of the players who Lyon considered ‘untouchable’ over the summer in terms of potential sales (L’Equipe), and that status might well be tested by Liverpool and other suitors in the next few months.

If the Reds are to bring him back to Anfield, they’ll surely have to pay much more than the fee for which they sold him not so long ago. Just how willing they’ll be to swallow their pride remains to be seen.