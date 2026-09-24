German football insider issues January transfer claim regarding Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich

Images via Ian MacNicol/Getty Images and Christian Falk Bayern Insider

German football insider Christian Falk has indicated that Bayern Munich won’t try to plunder Florian Wirtz from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of recent rumours regarding a potential raid from the Bundesliga champions (TEAMtalk), with Vincent Kompany’s side having coveted him prior to his £100m transfer to the Reds in June 2025.

Falk had downplayed those reports of immediate interest from the Allianz Arena, and he’s now doubled down on that stance as speculation over the playmaker’s future refuses to subside.

Bayern unlikely to move for Wirtz in January

In a post for CF Bayern Insider on Wednesday morning, the reporter outlined: ‘It is NOT TRUE [that] Bayern Munich would go in for a player like Florian Wirtz in January. He’s too expensive! At Liverpool, he may not yet be performing like he was with Bayer Leverkusen, but I think he’s improving. It takes time with a new team.

‘I also haven’t heard anything from the Liverpool side indicating that they’d be prepared to sell him this winter. Of course, that doesn’t stop there being a lot of rumours around his situation regardless.

‘As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, as I’ve already mentioned, there’s nothing concrete. We have to look at the situation of Michael Olise – is he signing a new contract next summer? If not and he has to be sold, then Wirtz would be one of the first options Bayern Munich would look into. However, there are no talks, no deals, and I remain convinced that Florian Wirtz will have a good season for Liverpool.’

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We doubt Wirtz will leave Liverpool any time soon

Liverpool’s number 7 has been in the headlines of late, with Jamie Carragher strongly critical of his performances in the opening months of the season, although it’d be a monumental surprise if the Anfield hierarchy were to put him up for sale any time soon.

After investing more than £100m in him just 15 months ago and given him a contract to 2030, it’d be incredibly rash of the club to jettison him at this stage, even if he hasn’t had the impact that many would’ve expected at the time of his arrival.

Bayern seem to recognise that, judging by Falk’s update, with a realisation at the Allianz Arena that they wouldn’t have the funds for a big-money move for the 23-year-old unless they were to cash in on a lucrative player such as Olise.

Some reports have addressed the possibility of a swap deal involving the Frenchman and Wirtz, but that isn’t something we envisage coming off any time soon.

For now, we simply hope that the Liverpool playmaker enjoys a stronger run of performances on the pitch and racks up a few goals and assists, which’d go a long way towards dimming the extent of the scrutiny being placed upon him right now by factions of the media.