Deal confirmed: Liverpool officially announce new contract for Reds goalkeeper

Liverpool have officially confirmed a new contract for one goalkeeper at the club on Tuesday.
The Reds’ long-serving number 1 Alisson Becker has just over nine months remaining on his current deal at Anfield, and James Pearce indicated that negotiations over a prospective extension have yet to commence.
However, the Merseyside giants have bolstered their goalkeeping options for next season with the recent acquisition of Lucca Brughmans, who’ll remain with Genk for this campaign before linking up with LFC in 2027.
Matty Wright signs new contract at Liverpool
On Tuesday afternoon, Liverpool announced via their official website that one young ‘keeper already at the club has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds.
Matty Wright has signed a full professional contract at Anfield, having arrived at LFC in the summer of 2025 and gone on to feature for the under-18 side.
The 18-year-old has been a regular between the sticks for Simon Wiles’ team in the early weeks of this season, starting all but one of their matches in the current Under-18 Premier League campaign.
Goalkeeper Matty Wright has signed a full professional contract with Liverpool FC 🔴
Congratulations, Matty! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OhSsgxxhdr
— The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) September 22, 2026
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Wright adds to Liverpool’s goalkeeping succession planning
In securing a new contract for Wright, Liverpool have added to their already extensive succession planning for the goalkeeping position.
Even if Alisson were to leave next summer, we’d likely see Giorgi Mamardashvili and Brughmans fighting it out for the number 1 position in 2027/28, with Freddie Woodman a more than capable reserve.
The Reds also have Vitezslav Jaros to return from injury and Armin Pecsi to come back from his loan spell with TSV Hartberg in Austria, as well as Harvey Davies and Bailey Hall in the under-21 ranks.
A few of those will likely depart permanently or on loan next season, but Andoni Iraola should still have a plentiful supply of goalkeepers from which to choose for the foreseeable future.
Wright’s professional journey is only starting out, but in handing him a new contract, Liverpool clearly believe that the 18-year-old has a bright future, and hopefully we’ll see him starring for the first team in a few years’ time.
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