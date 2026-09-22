Deal confirmed: Liverpool officially announce new contract for Reds goalkeeper

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed a new contract for one goalkeeper at the club on Tuesday.

The Reds’ long-serving number 1 Alisson Becker has just over nine months remaining on his current deal at Anfield, and James Pearce indicated that negotiations over a prospective extension have yet to commence.

However, the Merseyside giants have bolstered their goalkeeping options for next season with the recent acquisition of Lucca Brughmans, who’ll remain with Genk for this campaign before linking up with LFC in 2027.

Matty Wright signs new contract at Liverpool

On Tuesday afternoon, Liverpool announced via their official website that one young ‘keeper already at the club has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds.

Matty Wright has signed a full professional contract at Anfield, having arrived at LFC in the summer of 2025 and gone on to feature for the under-18 side.