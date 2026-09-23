(Video) Will Wright scores phenomenal goal on night of high drama for Liverpool U21s

Images via Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images and Sky Sports

An incredible solo goal from Will Wright was the highlight of a dramatic night for Liverpool under-21s against Rochdale in the Jersey Mike’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

After Mor Talla Ndiaye was sent off for the Reds and Devante Rodney put the hosts in front at the Crown Oil Arena, Wright equalised in spectacular fashion shortly before half-time.

Two goals from Ian Henderson put the Dale in a commanding position, but stoppage-time goals from Ben Trueman and Josh Sonni-Lambie forced a penalty shootout that Rob Page’s side won 7-6 to secure a bonus point.

Wright scores phenomenal solo goal v Rochdale

The manner in which the two points were gained was newsworthy enough even without the majestic goal from Wright.

Gaining possession on the left wing just inside Rochdale’s half of the pitch, the 18-year-old surged towards the edge of the penalty area, where he cut inside an off-balance Edward Francis and somehow retained possession in a congested space before curling an exquisite shot past Sam Waller for the coup de grâce.

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Another step closer to a first-team debut for Wright?

The highly-rated youngster has already served notice of his marvellous finishing ability in previous games for the under-21s and enjoyed some impressive cameos for the first team in pre-season.

That goal at Rochdale tops the lot, though, and has garnered much wider attention than this competition would usually receive outside of the teams involved.

Wright spoke during the summer about his ambitions to become Liverpool’s starting centre-forward in the future, and he showed