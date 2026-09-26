Liverpool and Arsenal eager to raid London club for ‘tireless’ 24y/o who’s a ‘constant threat’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

One London club have taken action in response to rumoured interest from Liverpool and Arsenal in one of their players.

The Reds are among five teams still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, a subset which also includes Brentford, who sit fourth in the table and are level on points with Andoni Iraola’s side (but with a superior goal difference).

Kevin Schade has been one of the Bees’ standout players in the first month of the campaign, netting three goals in five league matches so far, and he was rewarded by Jurgen Klopp with a first Germany cap in 10 months in their 1-1 draw against Netherlands on Thursday.

Brentford open talks over new deal for Schade

As reported by Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports, Brentford have opened initial talks with the winger about a new long-term contract at the Gtech Community Stadium amid ‘increasing interest’ from Liverpool and Arsenal.

The two most recent Premier League champions are ‘thought to have been the keenest’ on the 24-year-old, who has also been tracked by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

With Schade now into the final two years of his current deal, the west London club are keen to offer him improved terms and tie him down for several more years.

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Do Liverpool need Schade in their current squad?

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has lauded the German – who scored in both of his matches against Liverpool last season – as a ‘constant threat’ who ‘works tirelessly for the team’, and those are qualities that Andoni Iraola would surely love in a forward player.

The Reds boss is renowned for demanding an intense, high-pressing style of play, and he ranks among the top 11% of Premier League wingers so far this term for sprint distance (423m) and the number of sprints made (19.08) per 90 minutes (Fotmob).

Kevin Schade heat map for 2026/27 so far

However, prising him from his current club won’t be too easy, with the Bees sure to demand a premium for a red-hot forward who’s coming into his prime footballing years and has proven his quality in a major European league.

Also, Liverpool are already overflowing with left-sided options to the extent that Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz have often been playing off the right. Schade would present a similar tactical dilemma for Iraola.

For now, Brentford appear to have the upper hand as they seek to tie down the German to a new deal before any prospective suitors are able to make their move in the January transfer window.

In the meantime, all that new LFC sporting director Julian Ward can do is remain attentive to the 24-year-old’s situation and be ready to pounce if a viable opportunity to sign him does open up.