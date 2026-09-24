Alexander Isak responds to Alan Shearer jibe after ‘special’ return to St James’ Park in August

(Photos by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has said that he was ‘prepared’ for the hostile reception which awaited him on his return to St James’ Park with Liverpool last month.

On the opening weekend of the Premier League season, the Swedish striker came up against Newcastle for the first time since his tempestuous £125m transfer to the Reds a year previously, the manner of which led to him being vilified by the Tyneside faithful.

The 27-year-old could’ve had the perfect opportunity to score against his former club when the visitors were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, but it was Dominik Szoboszlai who stepped up to ensure a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Isak reflects on ‘special’ return to St James’ Park

Isak has given an interview to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen in which he reflected upon his return to St James’ Park, and he was under no illusions as to the vitrol which awaited him from the natives.

The Liverpool striker said about going back to Newcastle in August: “It was special. I was prepared for the atmosphere, so it was a special match.”

Alan Shearer spoke at the time of his disappointment that the Swede didn’t take on the responsibility for the last-gasp penalty, saying on The Rest is Football: “Come on, you’ve been absolutely battered. Let’s see what you’ve got. Go and grab the ball and take the penalty.”

When the pundit’s comments were put to Isak, the Reds’ number 9 responded calmly: “Szoboszlai was the penalty taker for that match. Those are team matters and it’s not for the media or the fans to decide who should take a penalty.”

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Isak has been in excellent form since that match

The striker would’ve known exactly the kind of reception which was in store for him on his first appearance at St James’ Park since the £125m transfer which caused such consternation on Tyneside.

While it’s easy to say in hindsight, it was a sensible decision for him to not take that stoppage-time penalty. Him scoring it would’ve been the perfect riposte to the home fans who’d been slaughtering him all day, but the consequences of not converting it could’ve ruined Isak.

Although the Reds’ number 9 was ineffective against his former club that afternoon, he’s since enjoyed a purple patch of form with four goals in six matches, already equalling his goal tally from his injury-ravaged 2025/26 campaign.

It’ll surely have come as a relief for the 27-year-old to get that first return to St James’ Park out of the way, and he’ll no doubt be buoyed by his strong start to the season as he seeks to banish the mostly harrowing memories of the past 12 months.

Isak could face his former club again when the teams meet at Anfield next April, and maybe then if Liverpool are awarded a late penalty, he’ll be the one to step up and take it!