‘The fact is…’ – What Liverpool reporter has said about chances of Alexander-Arnold comeback

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

A prominent Liverpool reporter has downplayed the chances of Trent Alexander-Arnold coming back to Anfield for a second spell with the Reds.

The LFC academy product left for Real Madrid in contentious circumstances last year, choosing to effectively run down his contract and reap just £10m for his boyhood club, having previously proclaimed about wanting to become our captain.

The 27-year-old was booed by many of his former supporters when he returned to L4 in the colours of Los Blancos last November, with the rancour over the manner of his exit still running deep for the natives.

Sam Allardyce made the case for a return to Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast earlier this week, and there were even rumours to that effect from reputable sources towards the end of August.

Journalist downplays chances of Alexander-Arnold return

In a readers’ Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle was asked about the possibility of the right-back returning to Anfield, and the journalist explained why he thinks it’s unlikely.

He wrote: ‘It would represent quite a climbdown for Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to Liverpool any time soon, and the fact is the Reds have, similar to any club in their situation, moved on.

‘There’s no doubt Trent is better than any of Liverpool’s current right-back options and, for me, is the best to play for the club in that position during my 43-and-a-half years of watching the Reds.

‘While the likes of Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler have proven it is possible to make a successful return, the manner in which Trent left for Real Madrid suggests the hassle might not be worth it. He deserved better, but that’s all in the past now.’

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Hard to envisage Alexander-Arnold returning any time soon

Few would dispute the loss of Alexander-Arnold as a footballer to Liverpool since his exit, with right-back being one of the most problematic positions in the team over the past 12 months.

However, given the way in which he left Anfield and the relative recency of his transfer to Real Madrid, we don’t envisage him being brought back by the club any time soon, especially with Ronald Araujo performing so impressively in his position of late.

While the Uruguayan is thriving, his English counterpart hasn’t had the easiest start to life under Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu, starting just two of Los Blancos’ seven LaLiga matches so far this season and being left on the bench entirely for three of them (Transfermarkt).

The temperature of the feeling towards Alexander-Arnold from many Liverpool fans might cool in time, and the cases of Rush and Fowler illustrate that a second coming could never be completely ruled out.

As Doyle said, though, all parties involved seem to have ‘moved on’, and Andoni Iraola will be far more preoccupied with getting the best out of the players at his disposal than entertaining any notion of our former no.66 being a prodigal son.