‘I often get the impression…’ – Didi Hamann concerned by one thing he’s seen from Florian Wirtz

(Photos by Maja Hitij and Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Didi Hamann is doubtful as to whether Florian Wirtz is enjoying his football at Liverpool and has the self-belief to succeed at Anfield.

The Germany playmaker became the Reds’ first £100m signing when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2025, but a disappointing debut campaign saw him score just seven times in 49 appearances.

The 23-year-old has also been the subject of much scepticism in the early weeks of this season, with just one assist to his name in six outings, and Jamie Carragher questioned whether our number 7 should even be in the starting XI.

Hamann suggests Wirtz is ‘not happy’ at Liverpool

Although Wirtz netted for Germany during the international window and had the honour of captaining his country for the first time, Hamann fears that the self-confidence has ebbed away from his compatriot when wearing a Liverpool shirt.

The former Reds midfielder told Sky Sport Austria: “I don’t know if he still believes he can make it. When I see him for Liverpool, I often get the impression that he’s not happy.

“That’s a player who has joy; you see that with every action and say he’s just doing it. He plays like a child used to on the field. He just enjoys playing football.

“I haven’t seen that in him for months, and I don’t know if he still has this belief to say, ‘I will prevail’. With every game, with every week, the criticism gets bigger, and the belief or this thinking that he says, ‘No, I’ll get my way’, might be a little less. I don’t know if he still has that. For me, he doesn’t make that impression at the moment.

“I think it’s good that he went or wanted to go to England, because of course it is the league where the best players go and is probably the toughest league… In retrospect, would he do it again? Maybe not.”

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Could Iraola take a leaf out of Klopp’s book?

If Wirtz’s confidence had been low going into the international window, then what better way than a fortnight with Jurgen Klopp to inject a fresh dose of self-belief and a renewed feeling of being able to take on the world?

The Germany boss indirectly imparted some sound advice to Andoni Iraola when stating that the 23-year-old does his best work in the ‘half-spaces’ between the wing and the middle of the pitch, and perhaps that ought to give the Liverpool head coach some food for thought.

It’s fair to state that Reds fans would’ve been expecting a lot more from a player of such talent who proved to be such a roaring success for Leverkusen, and there’s an onus on our number 7 to adapt to whatever duties are assigned to him.

However, Wirtz hasn’t been helped by an ever-changing cast of characters in attack making it difficult to form a seamless chemistry with those around him, nor the lack of support from midfield when Iraola adopts a double pivot who mostly remain behind the ball.

How we’d love to see the wonderfully gifted playmaker taking the Premier League by storm after his time away with Germany and sending a message to critics such as Hamann and Carragher that he can absolutely still become an unqualified success at Liverpool.