Cody Gakpo suggests Liverpool were ‘a little bit lucky’ with one crucial moment on Sunday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has claimed that Liverpool may have been ‘a little bit lucky’ with one crucial moment in their 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday.

Two goals in the space of five first-half minutes ultimately settled the contest, with the deadlock broken on 17 minutes when Florian Wirtz’s shot took a heavy deflection off an unsuspecting Pascal Gross and was diverted into the Seagulls’ net.

The strike which doubled the lead owed to Bradley Barcola’s persistence on the right to shake off the challenge of Olivier Boscagli and cross for Alexander Isak to supply a first-time finish from close range.

Gakpo on Liverpool’s ‘lucky’ opening goal

Gakpo was reflecting on the result for Liverpool’s official website when he conceded that the Reds may have benefitted from a stroke of fortune for the opening goal, albeit with an acknowledgement that his team also made their own luck.

The Dutch winger said: “We get the first one from Flo, maybe a little bit lucky but you know sometimes you create the luck yourself, and then we could say, ‘Let’s rest a bit because we are one up’; but we decided that we wanted to go through and the coach obviously is pushing us to keep going.”

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Liverpool earned their stroke of luck

Liverpool did enjoy a large slice of fortune for the opener, with Wirtz’s shot set to fly harmlessly wide until the fateful deflection off Gross, but they were good value for their lead after a terrific start to the match.

Also, at Premier League level you take every bit of luck you can get, especially to mitigate the days when it goes the other way – the game-changing dismissal of Ryan Gravenberch in the defeat to Manchester City earlier this month springs to mind.

As Gakpo says, the Reds made their own luck with their proactivity on the pitch – the second goal wouldn’t have happened if Barcola hadn’t charged down Boscagli’s attempted clearance and then shrugged off the attention of the Brighton left-back.

Despite Fabian Hurzeler’s insistence that his was the only team who ‘tried to win’ at Anfield, Liverpool’s victory owed to a clinical first-half performance and continued defensive resilience after the interval.

Andoni Iraola’s side got their reward for their tremendous work rate throughout the 90 minutes and were fully deserving of any strokes of good fortune which went their way.