Cody Gakpo sticks up for much-maligned Liverpool teammate with ‘incredible football intelligence’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has heaped praise on one of his Liverpool teammates who boasts ‘incredible football intelligence’ and is an ‘extraordinary player’.

The 27-year-old will come up against fellow Reds star Florian Wirtz tonight when Netherlands face Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The Dutchman is also set for a reunion with his former Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp, who takes charge of the home side in Berlin.

LFC’s number 7 has faced some stinging criticism among the British media since his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2025, but he went into the international window off the back of scoring one goal and setting up another in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace eight days ago.

Gakpo praises ‘extraordinary’ Wirtz

Speaking to the media ahead of tonight’s match, Gakpo was keen to highlight the standout traits of his Liverpool teammate.

The Dutch forward said of Wirtz (via GOAL): “Regarding his situation at the club, I think in his last match he played amazingly. He scored a goal, provided an assist, and was very important for us.

“As a team, we know the quality he possesses; he shows it in every match and training session. He is an extraordinary player.

“Coming to Liverpool with an expensive transfer fee certainly makes the adaptation process in this league not easy for anyone, even for players who have had a 10-year career here.

“However, he has incredible football intelligence. The way he reads and dictates the pace of the game is very important to our style of play. We are very happy to have him.”

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Wirtz has been in fine form over the past few weeks

With nine goals and 15 assists in 64 games for the Reds so far, it’d be fair to expect a higher return from Wirtz considering his position on the pitch and the transfer fee that the club paid for him.

However, the German is scintillating to watch when he’s at his best, and the win over Palace showed that he’s capable of bending matches to his will when he’s on song.

There have been other standout displays in recent weeks, including the game at Brentford when he created nine chances, and a terrific outing against Villarreal that he marked with a well-taken goal.

There are signs that Wirtz is now properly hitting his stride at Liverpool and primed to consistently turn in impactful performances, something he didn’t do often enough in his first season at Anfield.

Gakpo sees the 23-year-old at close quarters on a daily basis and is perfectly placed to speak about the German’s main qualities. On current form, our number 7 will be pivotal to our chances of success in the 2026/27 campaign.