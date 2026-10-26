“It won’t be long” – Liverpool star issues injury update which’ll absolutely delight supporters

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has downplayed the severity of an injury he sustained in a recent victory for the Reds.

Florian Wirtz hobbled off in the 65th minute of the 2-0 triumph over Brighton on Sunday after appearing to twist his ankle, with Andoni Iraola non-committal as to how long the German might be sidelined.

The 23-year-old now joins Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni on the LFC injury list, although our number 7 is confident that he won’t be sidelined for long.

Wirtz suggests ankle injury isn’t serious

Wirtz spoke to reporters after the game against Brighton and was asked for an update on the ankle problem which forced him off yesterday.

The playmaker replied (via Liverpool Echo): “I think it should be all right. It’s not too bad. I don’t know much yet. We have to check it but it won’t be long.”

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An encouraging injury update from Wirtz

The Germany international knows his body better than anyone, so to hear him saying that his injury doesn’t seem serious is quite encouraging.

He seems certain to sit out the midweek Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea, with Iraola likely to rotate heavily amid a hectic period of fixtures for Liverpool, and hopefully he’ll be cleared for the massive Premier League showdown at home to Arsenal next Sunday.

If Wirtz were to be sidelined for a few matches either side of the November international window, it’d come as a huge setback to him and to the Reds, just when he was beginning to enjoy a string of influential performances after a difficult first year on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old’s workload might need careful management over the coming weeks, having already racked up 850 minutes for his club this seaosn, the fourth-most of anyone in Iraola’s squad (Transfermarkt).

Fingers crossed that the German’s hopeful update proves to be accurate and that he’ll be lining out for the visit to Arsenal to Anfield next weekend, the kind of fixture in which another big performance would make an emphatic statement to his critics.