(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has proclaimed Florian Wirtz as an ‘extraordinary footballer’ after the Liverpool playmaker’s starring performance for Germany on Monday night.

The 23-year-old scored twice in his country’s 5-0 drubbing of Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League, with his first goal seeing him provide a stunning curled finish from outside the penalty area.

The Reds’ number 7 now has four goals and an assist from his last four international caps, whilst also scoring and assisting in his most recent appearance for his club when they beat Crystal Palace the weekend before last.

Klopp ‘shocked’ by the quality of Wirtz

Speaking to the media after the match in Berlin, Klopp admitted that Wirtz took him by surprise when he began working with the Liverpool star, whose qualities out of possession were lauded by the former Anfield boss.

In quotes relayed by Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger on X, the 59-year-old said: “I only knew him from television. I was shocked when I saw him on the pitch for the first time. An extraordinary footballer.”

“We’ve also found the right position for Flo. It helps that he’s so vocal. He’s the first pressing player, can press two players without getting tired.”

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Wirtz has been excelling for club and country

Klopp’s lofty praise of Wirtz comes just after the 23-year-old’s Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo hailed his ‘incredible football intelligence‘, and the Reds’ number 7 has been busy confounding his doubters in recent weeks.

He’s been subjected to some heavy criticism since his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2025, with Jamie Carragher even calling for him to be dropped from the starting XI, but right now he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for club and country.

In addition to his two goals against Netherlands on Monday, he won three duels, completed 88% of his passes and recorded a 100% dribble success rate (Sofascore), delivering a fine performance throughout the night.

Klopp has worked with several world-class players throughout his managerial career, so for Wirtz to leave him ‘shocked’ with his quality just shows how much talent the Liverpool playmaker possesses.

The coach’s comment about the 23-year-old being vocal are also noteworthy – could he develop into a potential future captain for the Reds, provided he stays at Anfield for the long-term?

Our number 7 has copped his share of flak since coming to England, but right now he’s undoubtedly a crucial figure for club and country.