What Haaland & Maresca said about Liverpool game after Man City guilty verdict

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca and Erling Haaland refused to be drawn into a debate over their guilty verdict in the Premier League’s financial misconduct case.

The pair insisted they were fully focused, instead, on Manchester City’s upcoming top-flight clash with Liverpool following the September international break.

Erling Haaland and Enzo Maresca keep quiet on Man City’s guilty verdict

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, the City duo put the focus on the upcoming clash between the two Premier League clubs.

However, head coach Maresca did publicly throw his support behind the Sky Blues, telling reporters: “We completely trust the club.”

🚨 Enzo Maresca on how Man City players reacted to PL verdict: “Our players are just focussed on, in this moment, how we can beat Liverpool, with the fans, and try win at Anfield”. “We completely trust the club”. pic.twitter.com/2X4sbN92Tm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2026

👋🏼 Erling Haaland: “I think the Manchester City fans travelling to Liverpool will have a good time!”. pic.twitter.com/6p89mQaGhu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2026

Anyone associated with Man City should just keep quiet

Everyone has a right to say how they feel about any matter, within reason. We’re not saying that Haaland and Co. simply shouldn’t be allowed to carry on with their jobs, which is ultimately to win football matches and put Manchester City in with the best chance of lifting silverware.

The problem is, of course, we’re now in a situation where City doing so will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many a Premier League supporter. And, quite frankly, for many a fan in England.

Manchester City reserve the right to appeal, but as things currently stand, we’re all firmly aware that an independent commission has found the club guilty of 114 out of 115 charges of misconduct.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola proved there’s no soul left in Man City project after cheating judgemen

While we’re sure that Erling Haaland himself has no desire to provoke opposition fans with his comments, it’s difficult not to invite emotion into the equation when the Norway international wants to talk about a game of football that is ultimately inconsequential when stacked up against the littany of offences City have committed.

Again, as we’ve previously noted, we do feel there should be separation between fanbase and boots on the ground staff (playing or otherwise) and decision-makers and purse-string holders behind the scenes.

Still, the notion of City having a “good time” and enjoying themselves at Liverpool’s expense – following years of alleged cheating – seriously rankles.

No one should be blindly enjoying themselves after a guilty verdict brought into question the legitimacy of the last 17 years of Premier League football. Least of all Manchester City.