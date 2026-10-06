“I’d love him at Liverpool” – Anfield legend dreaming of Reds swoop for 369-goal powerhouse

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool should seek to capitalise on the potential plight of one of their biggest rivals by seizing their highest-profile player.

That’s according to John Aldridge, who’s anticipating a major fire sale at Manchester City if the club are to be relegated one or more divisions as punishment for being found guilty of 114 charges of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

It just so happens that their first match since that verdict was reached is against the Reds next Sunday, with the fixture set to be played out amid a turbo-charged atmosphere at Anfield given the rivalry which has developed between the two clubs in modern times.

Aldridge dreaming of Liverpool swoop for Haaland

Aldridge – who claimed that Cody Gakpo ‘dodged a bullet‘ with a potential late-summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium not coming off – is dreaming of the prospect of Liverpool seizing upon any relegation for Man City by snaring Erling Haaland.

The former Reds striker wrote for the Liverpool Echo: ‘All the City players’ agents now will be licking their lips, because if City do go down, Haaland won’t be playing in the lower divisions.

‘Will these players they’ve got, all world-class players, want to drop down and play there? Or will they move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG – get the same money as they get at City and go to a bigger club?

‘That’s what the agents will be telling them, because they get more money by moving them on. It’s more money by moving them on than giving them new contracts, so the agents will be licking their lips looking at the situation if it arises.

‘If they have to sell, Haaland’s the first one you’d want. I’d love him at Liverpool. Everyone will want him. They’ve got some great players. If it comes to it, a lot of quality players will be pushing for transfers, but we’ve all just got to wait until that situation arises and watch it develop.’

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What club wouldn’t want to sign Haaland?

If Man City are relegated and there’s a mass exodus of players from the Etihad, then what club in world football wouldn’t want Haaland?

His goal return is almost without parallel, averaging more than one per game for his country and taking just under three-and-a-half seasons to net 100 times in the Premier League.

Games Goals Molde 50 20 Red Bull Salzburg 27 29 Borussia Dortmund 89 86 Manchester City 205 169 Norway 59 65 TOTAL 430 369

Of course it’s purely speculative at this stage as to what punishment might be handed out to the Manchester outfit (who’ll almost certainly appeal whatever sanction is reached), but Liverpool might well be among the sharks just waiting to pounce in the event of a fire sale.

At present, the Reds are heavily reliant on Alexander Isak to remain fit and firing at centre-forward until Hugo Ekitike returns from his long-term injury (hopefully over the festive period).

The thought of Haaland smashing in goals left, right and centre at Anfield is an exciting one, for sure, but it’d still require a seismic chain of events for that to have a realistic chance of ever happening.