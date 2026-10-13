‘He needs help’ – Steven Gerrard suggests one Liverpool player may be ‘beating himself up’

Images via Jan Kruger/Getty Images and Overlap Daily

Steven Gerrard has said that Florian Wirtz ‘needs help’ from his teammates and coaches at Liverpool in order to rediscover his confidence.

The German playmaker endured a disappointing first season at Anfield in 2025/26, scoring just seven times in 49 games after his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen, and he’s yet to get off the mark in seven matches so far this term.

Jamie Carragher has been calling for the 23-year-old to be dropped from the starting XI, doubling down on that message after the Reds’ defeat to Manchester City on Sunday (Sky Sports), but another ex-LFC player believes that our number 7 needs an arm around the shoulder rather than a kick up the backside.

Gerrard: Wirtz ‘needs help’ from those around him

Speaking on the Overlap Daily, Gerrard admitted that Wirtz needs to produce more for Liverpool but feels that the player would benefit from more support from those around him at the AXA Training Centre.

The former Reds captain said: “Wirtz’s confidence is shot. He’s not playing well enough. We need to see more from him.

“I agree with Jamie Carragher to that extent, but I think Jamie’s more like, he needs to be moved to the side. I think the kid needs help. I think he needs help from his manager, from his coaches.

“I think he needs help from his senior players. I can just picture him beating himself up on how his Liverpool thing started. This kid is a major talent, in my opinion. I’ve seen enough to believe and give him a chance. I think he needs help and support now.”

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Wirtz seems to have the weight of the world on his shoulders

We fully agree with Gerrard – lambasting Wirtz isn’t going to do the 23-year-old any good when he’s already finding things so difficult on Merseyside.

Fans and pundits have every right to expect more from a player who came to Liverpool for such a hefty transfer fee and proved to be such a resounding success for Leverkusen, but it’s not as though the German hasn’t been trying.

The sense we got from the Man City game on Sunday was that the Reds’ number 7 feels the weight of the world on his shoulders every time he gets the ball and is almost overthinking what to do with it, whereas that’d come effortlessly if he were playing with more self-confidence.

Externally at least, Andoni Iraola strikes us as a head coach who won’t throw players under the bus and would prefer the carrot to the stick, so maybe the Basque will find the right way to reinject greater self-belief into Wirtz.

It’s not as though the 23-year-old has completely forgotten how to play football – it just seems as though he’s lacking the confidence that he had in spaces at Leverkusen, and that if the right message gets through to him, we’ll see a vast improvement from the German.