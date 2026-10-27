Liverpool advised to swerve ’emotional decision’ as rumours swirl over potential reunion

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised against signing one former Reds player amid recent rumours of a potential shock reunion at Anfield.

It’ll be a year next week since Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to his former home in the colours of Real Madrid, with the right-back given a frosty reception by many Kopites after choosing to effectively run down his contract despire previously proclamations about wanting to captain his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old’s fortunes at the Bernabeu have dwindled this season, having started just four times under Jose Mourinho in all competitions and making a token stoppage-time appearance towards the end of the weekend win over Barcelona (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool urged not to re-sign Alexander-Arnold

There were reports from TEAMtalk last week that Liverpool have been considering a potential reunion with their former vice-captain, but one journalist believes such a decision would be misguided by the club.

Speaking about the idea of Alexander-Arnold returning to the Reds, David Lynch said on Anfield Index‘s Media Matters podcast: “My view is that I don’t think it would be a smart decision for Liverpool to bring him back. I think it would be an emotional decision.”

The reporter also voiced reservations over the amount of time with which the 28-year-old has been sidelined with muscle injuries in recent months, and the financial commitment which’d likely be involved in bringing him back to Merseyside.

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Surely Liverpool won’t bring him back now?

Even with right-back being a problematic position for Liverpool in the season after Alexander-Arnold’s contentious exit from the club, we agree with Lynch that it wouldn’t be a wise move to re-sign the England international.

His form and fitness is a concern, and the manner in which he left his boyhood club remains a sore point for many Reds supporters, with his reputation tarnished by how he ended his time with LFC.

While the 28-year-old has toiled in Madrid, Ronald Araujo has been thriving on loan at Anfield to the extent where a permanent transfer is now deemed increasingly likely, a development which’d delight Kopites who’ve taken the Uruguayan to their hearts.

In any case, renowed Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed (via talkSPORT) that Alexander-Arnold isn’t pushing to leave the Bernabeu despite only being a sporadic starter under Mourinho.

Our former right-back gave stellar service to Liverpool on the pitch for numerous seasons, but any idea of a high-profile reunion shouldn’t be entertained. FSG tend not to let sentiment cloud their judgement, and we don’t envisage them throwing money at a return to Anfield for the West Derby native.