‘Highly likely’ – Insider’s transfer claim on Ronald Araujo will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

It’s been claimed that Liverpool will ‘already be working on’ trying to turn the loan deal for Ronald Araujo into a permanent transfer in 2027.
The Uruguayan defender – who’s contracted to Barcelona – is spending this season at Anfield and hasn’t taken long to make a huge impression on the Merseyside natives.
He’d already been a darling of the Kop ever before his virtuoso performance in the 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday, when he threw himself in front of the ball with whatever body part necessary in order to preserve the Reds’ clean sheet.
Liverpool backed to sign Araujo permanently
Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes that Liverpool chiefs will have wasted no time in getting to work on a potential permanent transfer for Araujo, which he believes is quite likely to materialise.
He told Football Insider: “Liverpool will already be working on that deal to sign Araujo on a permanent deal. It’s already happening.
“When you get a player like that on loan and he hits the ground running, the immediate inclination is to make sure you have everything lined up behind the scenes. That’s what Liverpool will be doing now, because the manager has liked what he has seen from him so far, especially after that display against Brighton.
“They’ll obviously keep a close eye on how he gets on for the rest of the season, and a decision will be made before the summer, but they want to have it lined up already.
“Araujo has been terrific. He’s become a very important player for Liverpool, and if he continues to impress as he has been, then he is highly likely to stay permanently.”
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Permanent deal for Araujo seems like a no-brainer
It isn’t just Liverpool fans who are imploring the club to sign Araujo permanently – journalist David Lynch has also stated that an outright move for the 27-year-old is a must.
There’s an option to trigger a permanent transfer (understood to be £47m), and based on what we’ve seen from the Uruguayan so far, it seems like a no-brainer to exercise that and keep him at Anfield beyond next summer.
Whilst signed initially as centre-back cover at a time when depth in that position was theadbare, he has excelled at right-back so far this season, bringing settlement to an area which had been quite problematic and unstable for the Reds over the past year.
It’s already been reported (via Marca) that Liverpool are prepared to sign Araujo outright if his current performance levels remain consistent, and he’s hardly put a foot wrong in a red shirt in his opening 12 appearances.
Whether that’s a mere purple patch or a sign of things to come remains to be seen, but all the evidence so far would point to the Reds taking up the purchase option on the 27-year-old, which’d be music to the ears of Kopites who’ve taken an instant shine to him.
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