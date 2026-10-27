‘Highly likely’ – Insider’s transfer claim on Ronald Araujo will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

“They’ll obviously keep a close eye on how he gets on for the rest of the season, and a decision will be made before the summer, but they want to have it lined up already.

“Araujo has been terrific. He’s become a very important player for Liverpool, and if he continues to impress as he has been, then he is highly likely to stay permanently.”

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Permanent deal for Araujo seems like a no-brainer

It isn’t just Liverpool fans who are imploring the club to sign Araujo permanently – journalist David Lynch has also stated that an outright move for the 27-year-old is a must.

There’s an option to trigger a permanent transfer (understood to be £47m), and based on what we’ve seen from the Uruguayan so far, it seems like a no-brainer to exercise that and keep him at Anfield beyond next summer.

Whilst signed initially as centre-back cover at a time when depth in that position was theadbare, he has excelled at right-back so far this season, bringing settlement to an area which had been quite problematic and unstable for the Reds over the past year.

It’s already been reported (via Marca) that Liverpool are prepared to sign Araujo outright if his current performance levels remain consistent, and he’s hardly put a foot wrong in a red shirt in his opening 12 appearances.

Whether that’s a mere purple patch or a sign of things to come remains to be seen, but all the evidence so far would point to the Reds taking up the purchase option on the 27-year-old, which’d be music to the ears of Kopites who’ve taken an instant shine to him.