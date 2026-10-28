65 passes completed: Journalist wowed by Liverpool gem who ‘could be the future’ for the Reds

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool youngster was lauded for his performance in the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Andoni Iraola made seven changes to his starting XI from the weekend win over Brighton, with Trey Nyoni among several young players given an opportunity from the start tonight.

The 19-year-old’s midfield partner Ryan Gravenberch struggled, recklessly giving away a penalty in the first half, but the teenager enjoyed a far more convincing display against the Blues at Anfield.

Nyoni ‘could be the future’ for Liverpool

During the match, The Athletic reporter Gregg Evans took to X to single out the young Liverpool midfielder for praise for his performance against Chelsea.

The journalist posted: ‘Trey Nyoni is showing tonight how he could be the future of the Liverpool midfield. Very encouraging signs.’

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Could Nyoni soon be a regular starter for Liverpool?

Much like Rio Ngumoha managed in 2025/26, this season is turning out to be the one in which Nyoni makes a genuine breakthrough at Anfield and becomes a first-team regular, no longer having to feed off scraps and be bedded in gently.

The 19-year-old won plenty of praise for his performance against LASK in the Champions League a couple of weeks ago, and as the figures below (via Sofascore) would indicate, he was magnificent for the Reds once again tonight.

Passes completed 65/76 (86% success) Duels won 4 Interceptions 4 Tackles 2

The teenager was rightly given a rousing reception by the home fans at Anfield when he went off to be replaced by Alexis Mac Allister with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, and this display represents another step forward in his development at first-team level.

There was much anguish among Liverpool fans in the summer when the club opted against signing a midfield replacement for Curtis Jones after his exit to Inter Milan, but the hierarchy’s faith in Nyoni is being repaid with each passing week.

He remains a sporadic starter for now, but if he continues to progress at his current rate, he might well end the season as a fixed presence in Iraola’s first XI.