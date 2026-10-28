Spanish reporter’s claim on Ronald Araujo strengthens the case for permanent Liverpool move

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A claim from one Spanish reporter would appear to strenghten the case for Ronald Araujo to sign for Liverpool on a permanent transfer in 2027.

The Uruguayan is on loan at Anfield from Barcelona for this season, and the clamour for the Reds’ purchase option to be exercised has grown after some outstanding performances from the 27-year-old.

Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown said earlier this week that the Merseyside hierarchy will already be hard at work at trying to secure the defender on a permanent basis, and the chances of him becoming an LFC player outright appear to be growing.

Araujo and his family are ‘happy’ in Liverpool

Spanish reporter Juan Jesus has taken to X with an update which indicates that there’d be a willingness from both Araujo and Liverpool to turn the loan deal into a full transfer.

He claimed that Anfield chiefs are ‘planning to contact’ Barcelona to get the ball rolling on a prospective purchase for €55m (£46m), with the option to buy becoming active in the January transfer window.

The Reds are ‘delighted’ with how the 27-year-old has performed, and the player and his family are ‘happy’ on Merseyside and ‘haven’t felt this comfortable in a long time’.

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Another good sign towards Araujo signing permanently?

Jesus’ assertion that Araujo and his family feel settled at Liverpool is a hugely encouraging sign towards the Uruguayan signing for the Reds outright next year.

Knowing that his wife and two young children are comfortable on Merseyside is likely to nudge the defender towards staying put for the long-term rather than going back to Barcelona, thus raising hopes of a permanent transfer being struck.

Considering his age, high-level experience and performance levels he’s shown for LFC so far, signing him for just over £45m would represent excellent value in today’s vastly inflated market, especially when he’s already thriving in the Premier League.

Provided that Barcelona don’t dig their heels in and try to get Araujo back for next season, we’re increasingly confident that a permanent deal will be agreed for him to become a Liverpool player outright.

Fingers crossed that we’ll get good news on that front over the next few months!