When will Liverpool play Bournemouth in Carabao Cup as quarter-final draw is confirmed

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after getting the better of Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Anfield.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring with a spot kick in the 40th minute, but the Blues’ lead lasted just three minutes before Cody Gakpo responded in kind in front of the Kop.

There were no further goals in the second half, and the Reds prevailed 6-5 on penalties to maintain their interest in the competition for at least another round.

Who did Liverpool get in Carabao Cup quarter-finals?

The draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals took place on Sky Sports shortly after the end of the contest at Anfield, and Liverpool were given a home tie for the third time in succession, with Andoni Iraola’s side welcoming his former club Bournemouth to Merseyside.

The last-eight ties will take place in the week commencing Monday 14 December, and it seems almost certain that the Reds will be in action on Wednesday 16th.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Fleetwood v Everton/Newcastle

Manchester City v Bradford

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Liverpool v Bournemouth

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When will Liverpool play Bournemouth in Carabao Cup?

With Bournemouth away to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday 13 December, and Liverpool hosting Tottenham in the top flight on Saturday 19th, we fully expect the Carabao Cup tie to take place on the Wednesday in between.

It means that the Reds will now have eight matches to play in all competitions in the final month of 2026, with the cup quarter-final sandwiched by league fixtures at home to Leeds on Saturday 12th and Spurs a week later.

Iraola’s side will also have four consecutive Anfield games for the second time this season, with the curious sequence beginning with a Champions League clash against Porto on Wednesday 9th.

There continues to be little let-up in the fixture list for Liverpool, but that’s exactly how their head coach would’ve wanted it, and he must privately feel that he has a great chance of lifting his first trophy in charge of LFC in this campaign.

With Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton all eliminated already, the Reds will be joint-favourites along with Manchester City to go on and win the Carabao Cup in March.