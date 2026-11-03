Report: Liverpool increasingly likely to sanction January exit for player in ‘agonising’ situation

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player seems increasingly likely to leave Anfield in January as his situation on Merseyside becomes ‘increasingly agonising’.

Having struggled for starts in two seasons under Arne Slot, Federico Chiesa would no doubt have been hoping that a change of head coach might’ve provided the springboard towards an increase in game-time.

Instead, the 29-year-old’s standing at LFC has diminished even further, having played just two minutes under Andoni Iraola so far despite recovering from a back injury almost a month ago.

Liverpool could sanction Chiesa exit in January

According to Dean Jones for Flashscore, a January exit from Liverpool for the forward seems ‘increasingly possible’, and a return to his native Italy ‘could provide an attractive solution’ for both player and club.

Lazio, Inter Milan and Roma have been touted as clubs who ‘could explore the possibility’ of bringing Chiesa back to Serie A after he left Juventus for the Reds in 2024, although any such move would depend on what kind of deal the Merseysiders are prepared to consider.

The report adds that the 29-year-old’s situation ‘is becoming increasingly agonising’ as he continues to struggle for game-time at Anfield.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chiesa has tumbled down the pecking order at Liverpool

That Chiesa didn’t even make the substitutes’ bench against Arsenal on Sunday despite being fit and available is a damning indictment of where he stands in the pecking order.

The additions of Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola over the summer added further competition for places in the forward line, and the form of Lewis Koumas has seen him leap ahead of the Italian in the queue.

Iraola had six forwards either as starters or substitutes at the weekend, and he still has Hugo Ekitike to return from injury, so Chiesa is effectively our eighth-choice attacker.

His status at Liverpool was summed up a few weeks ago by Roy Keane’s throwaway comment of ‘Is he still there?‘ when the 29-year-old’s name was mentioned on the Stick To Football podcast, and the situation hasn’t gotten any better for our number 14 in the meantime.

Barring a substantial injury crisis in the forward line (heaven forbid), it’s hard to see the Italian getting much of a look-in at Anfield any time soon, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he could be allowed to leave for his homeland in January.

It’d be a shame of his time with the Reds petered out to that extent, but Chiesa would depart as a genuine cult hero among Kopites for what he has contributed over the past two-and-a-bit years.