Hungarian federation issues Dominik Szoboszlai update as Liverpool left sweating on his fitness

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

The Hungarian FA has issued an update on the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

There is an injury concern over the midfielder after he sprained his knee in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Andoni Iraola unsure as to whether or not the 26-year-old would be able to represent his country during this international window.

The Magyars are away to Georgia this coming Saturday and then host Northern Ireland three days later in what could be a straight shootout for promotion to League A on the final matchday.

Szoboszlai decision to be left to the ‘last minute’

On Tuesday, the Hungarian FA published an update via X in which they confirmed that a decision on Szoboszlai won’t be taken until the latest possible opportunity.

They stated: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai has undergone the required medical examinations. Following his knee sprain, the national team’s medical staff will do everything possible over the coming days to ensure that the team captain is available to the coaching staff as soon as possible.

‘However, a decision on his availability for the match will almost certainly only be made at the last minute.’

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Liverpool will need Szoboszlai during frantic fixture period

As captain of his country, the 26-year-old will no doubt be striving to prove his fitness in time for the match against Georgia on Saturday, or at least be in a position to play against Northern Ireland.

However, those of a Liverpool perspective will surely be hoping that Szoboszlai isn’t risked in either game if he isn’t 100% fit to feature, as he’ll be very much needed at Anfield going into the unforgiving winter schedule.

The Reds still have 11 more matches to play in 2026, starting with a grudge fixture at home to Manchester United on Sunday week, and squad depth and rotation will be essential during that hectic period in the run-up to Christmas and New Year’s.

Having only recently returned from a thigh issue, Andoni Iraola will be hoping that this doesn’t turn into a season of frequent interruptions for the usually dependable Hungarian, who before this autumn hadn’t missed a game through injury since February 2024 (Transfermarkt).

Whatever the decision on Szoboszlai might be in the coming days, fingers crossed that he’ll be fully fit and firing in time for the Red Devils’ visit to Anfield in 12 days’ time.