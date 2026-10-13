‘Knowing him…’ – Milos Kerkez hints at when Dominik Szoboszlai could return from injury

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez has reassured Liverpool fans that Dominik Szoboszlai won’t want to be ‘out for long’ as the midfielder seeks a quick comeback from injury.

A hamstring problem ruled the 25-year-old out of the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday and has also precluded him from being involved in the midweek Champions League fixture against LASK.

Andoni Iraola told reporters at the weekend that the Hungary captain returned from international duty with ‘tightness’ and had participated in training but wasn’t operating at 100%.

Kerkez hopeful of swift return for Szoboszlai

Kerkez was the Liverpool player tasked with pre-match media duties for their latest European fixture, and the Hungarian left-back was asked whether Szoboszlai would be back in time for the Reds’ Premier League clash away to Brentford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old replied (via Liverpool Echo): “I don’t know if he is fit for Saturday. You’ll have to ask the gaffer that. I know Dom and he doesn’t like to be out long. Knowing him, he wants to play every game and will want to play on Saturday.”

It seems like Szoboszlai won’t be sidelined for much longer

While we’ll have to await more detailed information on when Szoboszlai will be cleared for a return to action, Kerkez’s response hints that his compatriot shouldn’t be sidelined for too long.

The left-back seemingly isn’t ruling out the possibility of Liverpool’s number 8 featuring against Brentford at the weekend, which’d be a most welcome boost for Iraola’s squad at a time when both the fixture workload and the injury list are growing.

The head coach later indicated (via Liverpool Echo) that he was unsure whether the midfielder – along with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak – would be fit for Saturday or have to wait out until the Champions League clash at home to Villarreal next Tuesday.

Szoboszlai has been criticised for some of his performances in the early weeks of the season, but he’s continued to display a knack for coming up with a crucial or show-stopping goal, such as his spectacular strike against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup last month.

Fingers crossed that the 25-year-old will be able to return against high-flying Brentford on Saturday, even if it’s only for a handful of minutes off the bench. Liverpool are a much stronger team with him in it, for sure.