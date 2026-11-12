“It’s a special place” – Liverpool confirm Anfield return for James Milner

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC have confirmed on Thursday that James Milner will return to Anfield in 2027.

Signed on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, the former Reds midfielder spent eight years on Merseyside and became vice-captain under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other trophies in his time with the club.

The 40-year-old closed out his playing career at Brighton, announcing his retirement this summer after setting the record for the most Premier League seasons appeared in (24 consecutively from 2002/03 to 2025/26).

Milner confirmed for Liverpool Legends match

As announced via liverpoolfc.com on Thursday lunchtime, Milner is the first player to be confirmed for the next Liverpool Legends match, which takes place against Inter Milan at Anfield on Saturday 27 March 2027, with proceeds going towards the LFC Foundation.

The Reds’ former vice-captain said of his participation in the fixture: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to pull on the red shirt again and step back out at Anfield. It’s a special place, and playing there in front of the supporters is a feeling like no other.

“What makes the legends match so special is that it’s about more than football. It’s a chance to give something back to the fans while supporting the work of the LFC Foundation. I’m delighted to be the first to sign up and can’t wait to be part of it.”

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Milner defined a glorious era for Liverpool

The news of Milner’s participation in the 2027 Legends match is sure to go down a treat with Liverpool fans who adored him for his humility and commitment to the cause in his eight years as a Red, along with his excellence as a player.

The Yorkshire native was renowned for setting exceptionally high standards within the playing group and enjoyed near-annual domination of the infamous pre-season lactate test, and he commands universal respect among his peers and the wider football community.

The Reds were lucky enough to be the club that he represented more times than any other, with 322 of his 903 senior appearances coming for the Merseysiders (Transfermarkt).

He’ll now get to line out in a Liverpool shirt at Anfield once more, and while it mightn’t be in a competitive fixture, the reception won’t be any less rapturous for a player whose supreme attitude characterised a glorious era for LFC.

As ever, it promises to be a wonderful occasion in which thousands of pounds will be raised for a most worthy cause, and Kopites will get to enjoy seeing many former greats of the club return for one afternoon.