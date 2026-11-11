‘Unlikely to be…’ – Journalist sounds contract renewal warning over Van Dijk and Alisson

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been advised that prospective contract renewals for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker could take time to materialise.

The future of both long-serving players has been in the spotlight this week after they publicly addressed their respective situations, with the goalkeeper’s agent already in talks with club chiefs while the captain has maintained a more neutral ‘let’s see’ stance.

Their current deals are set to expire next June, and they’ll be able to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs from the beginning of January unless they extend their terms with the Reds before then.

Van Dijk and Alisson renewals ‘unlikely’ to happen quickly

In an article for The Athletic discussing the futures of Van Dijk and Alisson, James Pearce warned that ‘there is unlikely to be a quick resolution’ to either player’s contract situation, citing how renewals for the Dutchman and Mo Salah two seasons ago weren’t confirmed until April 2025.

The journalist explained how Liverpool would need to take a pragmatic approach to the renewal process and not be led by sentiment, with the defender turning 36 next July and the goalkeeper’s 35th birthday coming three months later.

In a more hopeful note, Pearce wrote: ‘It makes sense for all parties to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks and months. Respect abounds and relationships are strong, with dialogue ongoing between sporting director Julian Ward and the pair’s camps.’

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Van Dijk and Alisson both remain crucial to Liverpool

The case studies of Van Dijk and Salah from 2024/25 indicate that we ought not to expect a swift resolution to the current contract situations regarding the Dutchman and Alisson, with negotiations set to involve substantial back-and-forth before any agreement is struck.

Considering ther importance on the pitch, they’re two of the highest-earning players in the current Liverpool squad, with the captain leading the way on £350,000 per week and the goalkeeper pocketing a weekly wage of £250,000 (Capology).

For their deals to be renewed, it’d either take a significant deflection from club policy to hand out lucrative extensions to players in their mid-30s, or the pair to accept a reduction on their base salary and increase the value of performance-related bonuses on offer.

In truth, the contract negotiations for Van Dijk and Alisson will likely run for another few months, and there could be some frayed nerves among Kopites if either or both situations were still unresolved by spring.

However, with the duo proving this season that they remain top-class performers bringing some crucial stability to a much-changed team, Ward must make every effort to keep them at Anfield for at least another year, and we’re cautiously optimistic that both will remain Reds players going into the 2027/28 campaign.