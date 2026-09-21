‘From what I’ve been told’ – Journalist shares Alisson contract claim which could worry LFC fans

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With Alisson Becker now into the final year of his contract with Liverpool, it won’t be long before a major decision will need to be made on his future.

The goalkeeper – who turns 34 in early October – has just over nine months remaining on his current deal, which sees him earn a weekly wage of £250,000 (Capology).

The Brazil international had been linked with a potential move to Juventus earlier this year, rumours which thankfully came to nothing, although overseas clubs will be allowed to approach him about a potential pre-contract deal from January as it stands.

No talks yet on new contract for Alisson

In the latest episode of The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, James Pearce explained that there have been no negotiations yet regarding a prospective contract extension for Alisson, with a belief among the relevant parties that it’s ‘too soon’ to enter into discussions.

The journalist said of Liverpool’s number 1: “Is he going to still be around next season? We don’t know that at the moment. From what I’ve been told, it’s just too soon on all sides. There’s not been those talks yet.”

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Liverpool fans could do without another contract saga

There doesn’t appear to be any sense of panic from Alisson or Liverpool over contract talks, and nine months should theroetically be time enough for an agreement to be reached which’d see the goalkeeper extend his stay at Anfield beyond next summer.

However, with Reds fans having witnessed multiple contractual sagas over the past few years, many of which dragged on into the final weeks of the season, they’d much rather not be left on tenterhooks again regarding the future of the 33-year-old.

Our number 1 proved his world-class credentials yet again on Sunday with an outstanding reflex save to deny Evanilson in the first half of the 1-0 win at Bournemouth, so to lose him on a free transfer next year would be a major body blow.

Pearce’s update would indicate that we shouldn’t expect white smoke on the Alisson contract front imminently, and it’s not implausible that the goalkeeper could opt for a change of scenery in 2027 after nine years on Merseyside.

Hopefully the ball will get rolling soon on contract talks and the relevant parties can broker an extension this side of January so that the second half of the season isn’t played out to a backdrop of uncertainty over his future.