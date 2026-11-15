‘I felt my leg…’ – Dominik Szoboszlai makes worrying injury admission after Hungary win

(Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has given an update on his knee injury after Hungary’s win over Georgia on Saturday, and his comments could be quite concerning for Liverpool fans.

The midfielder’s involvement for his country during this international window was placed in doubt after the knock that he incurred in the Reds’ victory at Crystal Palace last weekend, although he still linked up with Marco Rossi’s squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The Hungarian FA had deferred any decision on whether the 26-year-old would play until the last minute, but he featured for the entirety of his nation’s 2-0 triumph in Tbilisi and claimed the assist for Barnabas Varga’s clinching goal.

Szoboszlai almost pulled out of Hungary win

Szoboszlai revealed after the match that he nearly pulled out of playing after he felt a twinge during the warm-up prior to kick-off, but his determination to feature would eventually prevail.

In quotes relayed by Nemzeti Sport, the Hungary captain said: “I was always 100% sure that I would be able to play, but the doctors were less sure. I progressed day by day, focused on myself, received treatment.

“I played with my leg for a training session and a half, and in the warm-up I was close to cancelling it because I felt my leg on one of the shots, but if I’ve come this far, I won’t let the team down. Now the treatment starts all over again. I have to be ready again by Tuesday.”

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Szoboszlai’s comments will worry Liverpool fans

Szoboszlai’s comments may well come as a worry to Liverpool fans, with the midfielder admitting that he played through the pain barrier and seemingly defied the assessment of medical professionals.

His remark about getting ready for Hungary’s match against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night will also have Andoni Iraola sweating, with the 26-year-old set to push himself for a tight turnaround even though he seems nowhere near full fitness.

It’s natural that, as captain of his country, the Reds’ number 8 will stop at nothing to try and be available for them, but his club will be left praying that he comes through the Magyars’ next game unscathed.

Szoboszlai will return from international duty into a hectic run of 11 Liverpool fixtures before the end of December, and we’ll need him and his teammates to be operating at their best throughout that busy period.

For everyone at Anfield, Hungary’s match on Tuesday will be monitored with frayed nerves to see if the midfielder comes through without any further complications in his knee.