(Video) Liverpool loanee headbutt red card after horror tackle; manager Joey Barton fuming

Liverpool have sent several young players out on loan this season and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see them improve but the performance of one defender was far from desirable, after he was shown a red card.

Jarell Quansah is currently playing for Bristol Rovers and was removed from the pitch after first cything down the opponent before then headbutting his Portsmouth counterpart.

Despite the violence that was shown by the 20-year-old, his manager Joey Barton came out in defence of the defender after the game (via Bristol Live): ‘What I think is a yellow card tackle for a bit of frustration from a young player, he gives a straight red card. So, we feel cheated, we feel aggrieved, because big decisions have gone against us’.

It’s good to see that the Scouser is backing the young Red but we certainly don’t want to see our man engaging in too many more dangerous moments like this one.

You can watch Quansah’s red card (from 1:37) via Official BRFC TV on YouTube:

