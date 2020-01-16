(Video) Alisson reduced to tears as he helps Firmino get baptised in emotional Instagram post

Anyone who pays attention to Alisson will know the Liverpool goalkeeper is very religious, and that side of him was in full swing as he helped Bobby Firmino get baptised.

The stopper aided his Brazilian team-mate as he was lowered into the water, with Bobby’s partner there and waiting for a kiss afterwards.

The three of them were reduced to tears in an incredible video which Firmino has shared on his Instagram profile – a baptism can be an emotional affair, and now Ali and Bobby will be linked forever.

Take a watch of the video below: