Five Bundesliga players LFC fans should watch this weekend amid transfer links

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend, in what will be the first major European league returning to play since widespread suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This has caused a spike of interest from football fans all over the world – who don’t normally tune in to watch Borussia Monchengladbach take on Werder Bremen – but here we are.

Liverpool fans are no different, with countless Reds surely switching onto the German top-flight this weekend, but we’re here to suggest where your attention should be focused.

Several Bundesliga stars have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, here’s five of them and details on when they’ll be playing over the weekend:

Timo Werner

He was obviously going to be first, wasn’t he? The German forward has been relentlessly tipped to join Liverpool – most recently by the Guardian – and he’ll be in action when RB Leipzig take on Freiburg Saturday.

Kai Havertz

Linked with a move to Anfield by BILD, the tricky attacking midfielder will play a pivotal role as Bayer Leverkusen take on a struggling Werder Bremen on Monday night.

Marcus Thuram

Son of Italian football legend Lillian Thuram, Marcus will be running down the wing when Monchengladbach line-up against Leverkusen next Saturday; Express.de claim the Reds are keeping an eye on him.

Denis Zakaria

Sharing the pitch with Thuram, Zakaria – who has been linked with us by Sky Germany (via the Mirror) – will also be in action when Gladbach take on Bayer.

Milot Rashica

The Werder Bremen star has been sporadically linked with a move to Anfield, most recently by BILD (via the Mirror), and will be in action for Die Grün-Weißen against Bayer on Monday night.