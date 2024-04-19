Paul Merson now predicts who will win title race out of Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City

Paul Merson is backing Manchester City to win the Premier League title race.

Only two point separate the incumbent champions from Arsenal (second) and Liverpool (third) at the top of the table.

The 56-year-old is confident that the Sky Blues’ experience will win out over that of their rivals.

“In terms of the Premier League title race, you have to fancy Pep Guardiola and Co now,” the former Gunners star wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

“They are still in the FA Cup but have a big enough squad filled with experience to tackle the business end of the campaign.”

The Sky Sports pundit went on to add: “Fulham have caused teams problems this season and Liverpool are coming on the back of an abysmal week, much like Arsenal.

“They are struggling a bit in front of goal and look like they have sort of fizzled out in recent weeks. I think they’ll drop points once again, effectively ending their title hopes.”

The Merseysiders take on the Cottagers this Sunday following their Europa League exit in Bergamo on Thursday.

Liverpool can still win the title if they fix serious concern

There’s only one way we’re winning the title ahead of our competitors this term.

Liverpool HAVE to fix their profligacy in the final third in the last six games of the season. No excuses.

The Reds haven’t scored a goal from open play in the last four consecutive games played.

They can change all that with a huge performance and potential goal glutz in London this weekend.

