(Video) Keita pulls off outrageous skill on the wing in dominant performance over Blackburn

Naby Keita played a blinder as Liverpool smashed Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers 6-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield.

The Guinean has endured troubles with injuries over the last couple of years, but has consistently excited fans with his performances.

Keita ran the show against Blackburn, and the midfielder’s confidence level is exemplified by a skilful move he pulled off in the final third.

As James Milner made a charging run into the box, our No.8 slipped the ball beyond a defender before he even knew what was going on – irresistible to watch!

