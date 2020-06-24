‘Holy mother of…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter react to Thiago news – as Reds debate if club would really sign a 29-year-old

Posted by
‘Holy mother of…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter react to Thiago news – as Reds debate if club would really sign a 29-year-old

Liverpool fans got quite a surprise this morning when Christian Falk of Bild tweeted that Thiago wants to join us, in accompaniment with his story about the midfielder no longer planning to renew terms on his contract which expires in 2021.

Naturally, the claim went viral and Reds began to debate its possibility almost immediately.

Thiago is one of the best midfielders on the planet, but his injury record is appalling and we simply cannot see Liverpool spending large money on a 29-year-old who can’t stay fit.

The more you consider it, the more ridiculous it appears, actually, despite the Spaniard’s obvious genius on the pitch.

We already have a plethora of central midfielders who Jurgen Klopp has trained to play in a certain way, and Thiago would be a very different, more naturally creative type.

There are some fans who’d love this, but that would be ignoring what’s made us so successful over the past two years.

Here’s how Reds reacted on Twitter, anyway:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top