‘Holy mother of…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter react to Thiago news – as Reds debate if club would really sign a 29-year-old

Liverpool fans got quite a surprise this morning when Christian Falk of Bild tweeted that Thiago wants to join us, in accompaniment with his story about the midfielder no longer planning to renew terms on his contract which expires in 2021.

Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

Naturally, the claim went viral and Reds began to debate its possibility almost immediately.

Thiago is one of the best midfielders on the planet, but his injury record is appalling and we simply cannot see Liverpool spending large money on a 29-year-old who can’t stay fit.

The more you consider it, the more ridiculous it appears, actually, despite the Spaniard’s obvious genius on the pitch.

We already have a plethora of central midfielders who Jurgen Klopp has trained to play in a certain way, and Thiago would be a very different, more naturally creative type.

There are some fans who’d love this, but that would be ignoring what’s made us so successful over the past two years.

Here’s how Reds reacted on Twitter, anyway:

FSG when Klopp asks them to buy the 29 yo Thiago pic.twitter.com/A0DWmCuodc — SJ (@50shadesfshrey) June 24, 2020

Liverpool can't afford Timo Werner (€50M transfer and €10M salary) but they would like to buy Thiago Alcantara (€60-70M transfer and €15M+ salary) ? pic.twitter.com/MVwzcGxILO — ʀoᴛ ᴜɴᴅ wᴇiß (@rotundweissfcb) June 24, 2020

Holy mother of… 👀👀👀👀 Genuinely can't imagine Thiago ever leaving Bayern. He has a reputation as one of the finest creative midfielders in the world. A coup for Liverpool, replacing Wijnaldum maybe? https://t.co/9MkSsbTpbd — Ben Sanderson (@santookas) June 24, 2020

Likes of Mbappe, Thiago and Sancho would love to play for Klopp Liverpool, which is some turn around after a decade of not been able to sign top players and having to settle for mostly dross, really hope we take advantage of this because we won’t be this attractive forever… — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) June 23, 2020

The Thiago wanting to move to Liverpool rumour sounds far fetched, and you’re spot on I’d you think I’m gonna get my hopes up about him coming to anfield — JQ (@JQ_XCV) June 24, 2020

Klopp I know he’s like 29 but, please https://t.co/UFUp0pmcQ0 — Carson* (@WC_LFC_Torres) June 23, 2020